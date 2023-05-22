CATS bus shooting suspect identified

Omarri Shariff Tobias, 22, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats and carrying a concealed firearm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The passenger involved in a shooting on a Charlotte Area Transit System bus near a southwest Charlotte mall last week has been identified, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the shooting around 11:15 a.m. on May 18 along Outlets Boulevard, just steps away from a hotel and the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

CATS said It all started with an argument between a passenger and the bus driver. Authorities said things got heated and gunfire erupted. According to police, the passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Omarri Shariff Tobias, pulled a gun on the bus driver, who also pulled out a gun, and they shot each other.

Under existing policy, CATS employees are not allowed to carry a weapon on CATS property or while performing their job.

"There is a rule for these bus drivers not to have firearms on them and that is a rule that needs to be followed," Charlotte Councilman Tariq Bokhari said. "But on the other side, we have not done our job in protecting them."

City leaders said this is a reflection of the increase in gun violence in the city and curbing that violence in Charlotte is a top priority.

"We have seen, no matter what the individual scenario is ... time and time again, our workers, our bus drivers ... people who are serving us every day are put in harm's way and in some instances lose their lives and that is not acceptable," Bokhari said.

Following the shooting death of Ethan Rivera in February 2022, several acts of violence against bus drivers have been a big concern for CATS employees and riders.

"They should have a bit more of a security standpoint on these buses and on these light rails," a rider Damian McNemar said.

Since last year’s deadly shooting, the agency said it has taken several steps to increase security measures in its transit center and on buses and provides de-escalation training to staff.

Meanwhile, Bokhari said its time to revisit the bulletproof partitions which at the time CATS said were not feasible on its buses.

"If you’re scared for your safety, you are not going to ride," he continued. "But beyond all of that are the employees that have to drive and we have to take care of them first and foremost."

City leaders said they continue to work to address safety and allocate more funds from this current and next year’s budget toward security measures on buses.

Medic confirmed both of the victims were taken to the hospital after the shooting. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries, but Tobias suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver is now at home recovering from their injuries.

Tobias is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats and carrying a concealed firearm.

At this time it is unclear if the bus driver will face any charges and if he will lose his job.

RATP Dev USA, which manages the CATS system, released the following statement about the incident:

"RATP Dev USA is aware of the incident that occurred this morning on bus 1030 operating on route #56 at 5404 New Fashion Way near the Charlotte Premium Outlets. RATP Dev USA is actively working very closely with Charlotte PD and CATS on the investigation into the incident. Our number one concern is the health and well being of our Operator who was injured as well as the safety of all our employees and riders across Charlotte Mecklenburg County."

