'He felt compelled to protect himself' | Attorney for CATS bus driver involved in shooting discusses case

The incident is raising questions about safety for bus drivers and the measures they are taking to protect themselves on the job.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A CATS bus driver continues to recover after being shot while driving near the Charlotte Premium Outlets in Steele Creek last week. CATS said both a passenger and the driver shot each other during a heated argument. The incident is raising questions about safety for bus drivers and the measures they are taking to protect themselves on the job.

Attorney Ken Harris represents David Fullard, the bus driver involved. He said these incidents of bus drivers being hurt and assaulted while doing their jobs are a persistent problem in the city. He said his clients, like many other drivers, just want safeguards put in place to protect them in their workplace.

“You have these incidents that happen over and over again, where drivers are being assaulted, shot at, shot, or killed,” said Harris. “It creates a situation where drivers fear that they won’t make it home.“

The incident happened on May 18. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the passenger as Omarri Tobias. The department said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon. It is unclear if Mr. Fullard will face any charges.

“There was an interaction with a passenger who apparently or allegedly was armed and Mr. Fullard felt compelled to protect himself,” said Harris.

Harris said his client is home but has a long road to recovery.

“Usually, when you have a case like this you have two aspects,” he said. “One is the physical injury and the other is the psychological injury, and he will likely have components of both for a while moving forward.”

CATS said it is against policy for any employees to have a weapon on CATS property or while working.

Harris said he could not comment on Fullard’s current employment status but said safety is a long-standing issue within the transit system. Fullard has worked with the agency for nearly 20 years.

“Mr. Fullard is a long-term employee of the CATS bus system. He loves his job and he wants to continue to be there and we want to make sure we address any issues that could come up related to this incident,” said Harris.

Harris said bus drivers finding themselves in violent situations while working is not uncommon. He said he has represented several CATS employees. Harris adds bus drivers should not be afraid to come to work.

“They have been requesting for years for more protection on the bus because it is becoming more apparent that this is a dangerous job,” Harris said.

Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs said the city is already working on stepping up security efforts on buses because of previous incidents like this shooting.

"We will be doubling the budget from $7 to $14 million, that we commit to security measures on the buses in the current budget and next year, over two years,” said Driggs.

The 2024 proposed budget for CATS includes funding for an expanded security contract, operator and employee training, and upgrading and replacement of cameras and mobile video systems.

“We are going to engage with outside parties to find ways to make the buses safer, and to prevent the general violence in the city from finding its way into a bus,” said Driggs.

Those are efforts Harris said are much needed

"Every day there is a possibility of these types of circumstances,” said Harris. “We hope that they live up to their word to whatever that is in terms of implementing some new safeguard so these drivers, can go to work, work in safety and get home.”

Contact Jesse Pierre at jpierrepet@wcnc.com or follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.