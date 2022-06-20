CMPD: Woman wanted for stealing CATS bus

CMPD is looking for a woman suspected of stealing and ditching a CATS bus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a woman who stole a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus.

The vehicle was stolen from a CATS lot on North Davidson Street on May 9.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is not the first crime that has plagued CATS this year.

On Feb. 11, CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot in his bus during a road rage incident, dying from his wounds a day later.

A protest was held by CATS drivers following the shooting, demanding various measures to help drivers feel safe on their routes.

The suspect was found and arrested on March 1.

Additionally, CATS has been severely understaffed, with 60 vacancies for bus drivers and 15 vacancies for rail operators.

