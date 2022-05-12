Man charged with shooting CATS driver has case continued by judge

Darian Thavychith is charged with shooting and killing CATS bus driver Ethan Riveria during an alleged road rage incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darian Dru Thavychith, the man charged with shooting and killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in Uptown earlier this year had his case continued by a judge Thursday.

Thavychith was scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday before his case was continued. His next court date hasn't been determined.

Rivera was shot in Uptown while working his bus route on Friday, Feb. 11. It happened after he got into an argument with Thavychith, police said. Rivera later died in the hospital.

Following the incident several CATS employees said they don’t feel safe on the job.

“Bus drivers are getting spit on, curse out, name-calling like you have no idea,” one employee who wants to remain anonymous to protect their job told WCNC Charlotte.

The worker said there are some safety measures in place like safety training at hire, a panic button for emergency and a partition to shield drivers from passengers but they’re not stopping violent acts from taking place.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts