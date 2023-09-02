CATS light rail, bus service affected by arrest of arson suspect in uptown, police say

Officers said they located a suspicious device in the suspect's backpack, prompting an evacuation of the Charlotte Transportation Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown was evacuated Saturday evening as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers worked to arrest an arson suspect.

In an alert, CMPD said officers discovered a suspicious device inside the suspect's backpack during the arrest, prompting the evacuation and shutdown of surrounding city blocks. CMPD noted the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) suspended transit operations out of an abundance of caution.

Light rail and transit suspended due to police investigation https://t.co/Tc8yQjlznf — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 2, 2023

Police have promised to share updates once available.

CATS said riders should expect delays on the LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line, and on bus routes. Bus routes will temporarily operate from Fifth Street and Caldwell Street, and bus division staff in vests are available to help.

Update: All bus services have now been relocated to Fifth Street and Caldwell. https://t.co/uaaUHVXCCn — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) September 2, 2023

CATS later shared an update for Blue Line service, saying trains would turn back at the 7th Street Station for northbound travel and at Carson Station for southbound travel. Gold Line service was suspended.

Update: LYNX Blue Line trains are turning back at 7th St Station for northbound travel and Carson Station for southbound travel. CityLYNX Gold Line service is currently suspended. https://t.co/1ekIncHUup — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) September 3, 2023

The delays to service come just as the Duke's Mayo Classic football game at Bank of America Stadium got underway Saturday evening. As of publication, it's not clear if those service delays will be cleared by the time the game ends.

