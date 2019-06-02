GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are looking for two individuals caught on-camera kicking down the door and stealing money from a home early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the two people, one armed with a gun, specifically targeted the house around 2 a.m. Saturday because its owner is a landlord who received rent money from tenants.

Kay Sparrow, the landlord, said the two individuals triggered her alarm and jolted her awake after they kicked in her door.

"It's terrifying," she said. "It's one of the most terrifying things I've ever seen in my life or ever been through."

Sparrow's home surveillance system recorded the two suspects breaking down her door, and police have posted the video to their Facebook page to try to get tips.

"It's always good to have video like this where people have doorbell cameras or cameras around their house," Capt. Brent Roberts said. "It always helps us when we're doing investigations."

Sparrow hopes others will learn from her experience by calling a security professional to inspect and harden every entry point in their home.

"I would recommend that you get prepared," Sparrow said. "I thought I had done it, but apparently I didn't."

Anyone with information on the case can call Gaston Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.