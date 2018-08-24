CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

They met through a mutual friend in North Carolina. Two years later, Chris and Shanann were married.

It was your typical 21st-century love story. They met on Facebook, according to a post from Shanann in May of this year. Just two years later, they were married on November 3, 2012, in Mecklenburg County. In that same video, Shanann said she was going through a health crisis when Chris entered her life.

"I met Chris because of those health challenges," she said. "Because I got so sick, I let him in.

"He's the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Shanann's friends in the Charlotte area — she lived in Belmont before moving to Colorado — described her as a happy person and a good friend. A quick look at her Facebook profile offered no hints of trouble at home. Instead, it was a stream of smiling faces and videos of the young and loving family.

"[Celeste] loved playing with kids and you could tell especially in pictures and stuff," said longtime friend Laura Arnold. "You could see that she loves being around people."

Her older sister couldn't wait to have a little brother.

"Bella was excited about having a baby so she was constantly rubbing her stomach and talking to her stomach while Cece's like climbing on chairs and pulling stuff down," Arnold said.

News of her murder shocked her friends in the Carolinas.

"I am sick over it, honestly," said Arie King, whose brother-in-law was previously married to Watts. "Any family she has here in North Carolina, we are heartbroken."

In June, she surprised Chris, again on Facebook, by revealing she was pregnant with the couple's third child. She was wearing a shirt that said, "Oops, we did it again." The video was seen nearly 12 million times as it was revealed Shanann was carrying their first son.