CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students, faculty and the entire UNC Charlotte community are reeling a day after a gunman opened fire in a classroom, killing two people and injuring four others Tuesday.

The scene on campus has been described as like a movie, chaotic, and terrifying by students who scrambled to find safety. Matt Nance would know as well as anyone.

He was in the classroom where the suspect attacked. Sitting at the front of the class, Nance said he would've seen the shooter if he'd come through the front door of the classroom; instead, he entered from the back of the class.

"I don't know if he sat there for a second in the back and waited or what, or started instantly, but I kind of what to know," Nance told NBC Charlotte.

The shooting happened in professor Adam Johnson's class in Kennedy Hall. Students were giving presentations on the last day of class. Nance, who is from Thomasville, N.C., said he went into shock as soon as he heard gunfire in the classroom.

"After I heard the shots, I went into shock and was like, 'was that really gunshots in the classroom or is that part of the presentation?' You never think that's going to happen to you, especially not in your classroom," he said. "Next thing I remembered is everyone screaming. I heard the professor's voice, saying, 'get out' and running."

Johnson tweeted a statement saying he was devastated after the shooting. He declined interviews with the media following the shooting.

Nance explained that he and another student ran into the library and took cover before moving to another location they felt was safer. He fell in the stampede to get out, but all things considered he's thankful to be alive.

"Chaos, like anarchy," Nance said. "It was a blur, honestly. I remember falling all the way down and getting back up and running."

Nance said UNCC's security and police did a good job responding to the scene quickly and helped save countless lives.

"I'm just glad that everyone who is OK is OK and most people got out safe," Nance said. "It could've been way worse, there were so many people in there."

