Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, dumping her body in SC to appear in court

Charles Combs, who was previously convicted in connection with a woman's death in 2004, was charged with murder in the killing of LaPorscha Baldwin.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man accused of killing a Gastonia woman and dumping her body in South Carolina is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Charles William Combs was charged with murder in connection with the killing of LaPorscha Baldwin, who was reported missing when she didn't show up to work at Amazon earlier this month. Baldwin's mother told police she planned to meet Combs, who was her ex-boyfriend, to get some of her belongings and then go to work on Oct. 10. She never made it to work, and Baldwin's family contacted Gastonia police.

Detectives said Baldwin's cellphone pinged at a tower near Combs' apartment around the same time she last spoke to her family. Her phone pinged several towers in the upstate area of South Carolina, hitting towers in Boiling Springs, Greenville and Taylors, as well as along I-85 in Cherokee County.

Baldwin's car was found abandoned on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near Sam Wilson Road and Belmont on Oct. 11. Police said the tires were slashed and there was possible blood on the steering wheel, dashboard and cup holder. Investigators also found women's clothing and duct tape in the vehicle.

Baldwin's body was found in Fairfield County, South Carolina, on Oct. 14. Combs was arrested by South Carolina state investigators in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, Oct. 16 and charged with murder. He was extradited back to Mecklenburg County this week.

Information obtained by WCNC Charlotte revealed that Combs was previously convicted in the murder of his former girlfriend, Marsheida Dorsey, in 2004. He spent 12 years in prison before his release in 2016. Dorsey's father said she was shot five times for trying to leave an abusive relationship with Combs. He pleaded with prosecutors to not let Combs out of prison.

"I wrote letters to the parole board, to the D.A.," Michael Carn Sr. said. "And I told them that he was going to do the same thing to somebody else because he does not care anything about life."