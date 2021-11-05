Charlotte elementary school on lockdown

Charles Parker Academic Center, formerly Barringer Elementary, was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to nearby police activity, the principal confirmed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charles Parker Academic Center, an elementary school in west Charlotte, was put on lockdown Thursday due to police activity near the school, the principal said.

Principal Stephanie Range called parents saying there was no imminent danger to students and staff, and that learning was still continuing at the school.

"Our school is currently on lockdown due to police activity in the area," Range said. "Safety is our top priority, and there is no imminent danger to students and staff."

No further details were provided by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. WCNC Charlotte contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts