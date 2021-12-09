Charlotte man accused of killing ex-girlfriend to appear in court Thursday

Charles William Combs was charged with murder in connection with the killing of LaPorscha Baldwin, who was reported missing when she didn't show up to work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man accused of killing a Gastonia woman and dumping her body in South Carolina will appear in court Thursday.

Charles William Combs was charged with murder in connection with the killing of LaPorscha Baldwin, who was reported missing when she didn't show up to work at Amazon earlier this month. Days later, her body was found in South Carolina, just north of Columbia.

Detectives said Baldwin's cellphone pinged at a tower near Combs' apartment around the same time she last spoke to her family. Her phone pinged several towers in the upstate area of South Carolina, hitting towers in Boiling Springs, Greenville and Taylors, as well as along I-85 in Cherokee County.

Baldwin's car was found abandoned on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near Sam Wilson Road and Belmont on Oct. 11. Police said the tires were slashed and there was possible blood on the steering wheel, dashboard and cup holder. Investigators also found women's clothing and duct tape in the vehicle.

Baldwin's body was found in Fairfield County, South Carolina, on Oct. 14. Combs was arrested by South Carolina state investigators in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, Oct. 16 and charged with murder. He was extradited back to Mecklenburg County this week.

Information obtained by WCNC Charlotte revealed that Combs was previously convicted in the murder of his former girlfriend, Marsheida Dorsey, in 2004. He spent 12 years in prison before his release in 2016. Dorsey's father said she was shot five times for trying to leave an abusive relationship with Combs. He pleaded with prosecutors to not let Combs out of prison.

