CMPD looking for suspect after shooting in Charlotte bowling alley

At the time of the shooting, CMPD says there were approximately 40-50 people nearby -- around 10 of the people nearby were children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for a suspect accused of shooting someone in a busy bowling alley over the weekend.

Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man entered the AMF Centennial Lanes business at 4501 South Boulevard. While inside, he had a verbal altercation with a victim, who has not been named.

Detectives said two other men "began arguing and then started physically fighting the victim." During that time, one of the suspects fired several shots, striking the victim.

The suspect was seen walking out of the bowling alley, then got into a dark Jeep SUV that was last seen on South Boulevard. He is described as a Black male with mid-back-length dreadlocks, gray pants, a white or gray shirt, and white shoes.