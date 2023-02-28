CMPD searching for murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor

Willie James is accused of killing a man in 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man awaiting a murder trial after he reportedly removed his ankle monitor early Tuesday morning.

33-year-old Willie James was originally placed on the ankle-monitoring system in 2018 when he was charged with killing 25-year-old Matthew Duke Gibbons in front of a northwest Charlotte home. He was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CMPD said James cut his ankle monitor off near Brookshire Boulevard and Honeywood Avenue, just off I-85. A clothing description was not provided, but his mugshot was made available by police.

Anyone who knows of James' whereabouts should call 911 immediately, or dial 704-432-8888 and select option 3 for the Electronic Monitoring Unit. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers.

CMPD notes the department has not accepted any defendants facing murder charges into the electronic monitoring program since December 2019. However, CMPD still monitors three homicide defendants placed in the program prior to then.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that James was called for trial on Monday, with jury selection set to start Tuesday. Prosecutors asked for James' bond to be revoked, and a judge granted the motion.

