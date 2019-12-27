CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What started as a robbery in an apartment parking lot ended with bullets sprayed everywhere, even striking an apartment with children inside.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Charlotte 360 apartments off of Forestbrook Drive in west Charlotte.

"Everybody is scared, you know," said a woman whose apartment took heavy gunfire.

She didn't want to be identified but said she and her family were rattled when they walked out of their apartment to find it sprayed by bullet holes.

"Everybody said, 'Oh my God, what happened?" she said as she pointed to the holes on the siding of her apartment.

She said people were celebrating Christmas and hanging out in the parking lot when a robbery took place. She and her family were inside her apartment when they heard the gunfire.

"We listened," she said. "Pow, pow, pow, pow! And everybody opened the door."

They opened the door to see what was happening and saw two people bolting towards her back door, trying to seek cover.

Her family members ducked for cover inside, confused at what was happening.

She said the two men, possibly victims, took shelter in a storage closet behind her apartment as a robber chased them down.

"The guys talking, give me your money, give me your telephone," she said as she remembered what the robber yelled at the two men.

She said one of the victims was shot and rushed to the hospital.

Shattered glass could also be seen in the parking lot after several cars were also hit by bullets.

The victim said she's thankful none of her family members were hurt but is worried about who the dangerous gunmen could target next.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.