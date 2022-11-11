CMPD: Card skimmers found on several ATMs across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects who have been placing card skimmers on ATMs across the Charlotte area.
Charlotte Crime Stoppers shared multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter, saying the skimmers were found on machines throughout Charlotte. Anyone who uses an ATM to be careful about inserting their card into a new machine. The skimmers are used to steal card information from users so their money can be accessed by thieves.
Any person with information about these suspects or any other card skimmers is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.