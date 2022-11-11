CMPD: Card skimmers found on several ATMs across Charlotte area

Police said the suspects have been placing card skimmers on ATMs across the Charlotte area. No arrests have been made in the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects who have been placing card skimmers on ATMs across the Charlotte area.

Charlotte Crime Stoppers shared multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter, saying the skimmers were found on machines throughout Charlotte. Anyone who uses an ATM to be careful about inserting their card into a new machine. The skimmers are used to steal card information from users so their money can be accessed by thieves.

Any person with information about these suspects or any other card skimmers is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

