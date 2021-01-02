Three Charlotte LoSo businesses burglarized in the same night

Two businesses posted surveillance video and pictures online showing the damage caused by the burglary.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three neighboring businesses in Charlotte's LoSo neighborhood were all burglarized early Sunday morning, according to social media posts made by the Lower South End establishments later that day.

Protagonist Beer, Sugar Creek Brewing, and Queen Park Social, which are all located within yards of each other near Yancey Rd. and Southside Dr., were broken into before sunrise Sunday, according to posts by two of the companies.

"Cash registers were smashed, glass was broken and the taproom vandalized," Sugar Creek Brewing wrote on Instagram. "If COVID hasn't made times hard enough for the restaurant and bar industry, last night Sugar Creek, Queen Park Social and Protagonist were burglarized."

"No one was in the building and our team is safe, but we did suffer some minor damage and theft," Protagonist Beer wrote. "Thankfully, we caught the culprit on camera."

In both their online posts, photos and videos show a man breaking glass windows or doors to gain access to the business.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed all three businesses have filed police reports.