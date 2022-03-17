x
Crime

Suspect in deadly shooting of CATS bus driver extradited to Charlotte

Darian Dru Thavychith was arrested in Kansas on March 1. He was wanted on multiple charges stemming from the shooting of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver was extradited back to Charlotte Thursday, according to documents from Johnson County, Kansas.

Darian Dru Thavychith was arrested in Kansas on March 1. Thavychith was wanted on multiple charges stemming from the shooting of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera. CMPD said Rivera was shot while driving along West Trade Street near Truist Ballpark on Feb. 11. He died from his injuries the next day. 

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office released a new mugshot for Thavychith on Thursday.

Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office
Darian Thavychith

CMPD released surveillance photos of the suspect and their vehicle on Feb. 15. CATS held a moment of silence on Feb. 18 to honor Rivera.

CATS CEO John Lewis said on March 1 that the update in the case was a "bright ray of sunshine" for the CATS family. 

"We are one step closer to justice for Ethan Rivera," Lewis said on March 1. "We are finally bringing this individual to justice."

