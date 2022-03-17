Suspect in deadly shooting of CATS bus driver extradited to Charlotte

Darian Dru Thavychith was arrested in Kansas on March 1. He was wanted on multiple charges stemming from the shooting of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver was extradited back to Charlotte Thursday, according to documents from Johnson County, Kansas.

Darian Dru Thavychith was arrested in Kansas on March 1. Thavychith was wanted on multiple charges stemming from the shooting of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera. CMPD said Rivera was shot while driving along West Trade Street near Truist Ballpark on Feb. 11. He died from his injuries the next day.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office released a new mugshot for Thavychith on Thursday.

CATS CEO John Lewis said on March 1 that the update in the case was a "bright ray of sunshine" for the CATS family.

"We are one step closer to justice for Ethan Rivera," Lewis said on March 1. "We are finally bringing this individual to justice."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video of deadly CATS driver shooting released

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts