CMPD investigating after another child was shot

The child was taken to the hospital by Medic with injuries that CMPD believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a child was shot in north Charlotte. It's the second time in 24 hours CMPD has responded to a call involving a child who had been shot.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Rodney Avenue Sunday afternoon to reports that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a child with an apparent gunshot wound.

The child was taken to the hospital by Medic with injuries that CMPD believed to be serious but non-life-threatening. The child's age hasn't been released, but in a tweet, CMPD said two 2-year-olds and one 7-year old have been shot in the last week in Charlotte due to guns being unsecured.

Officers aren't looking for any suspects at this time. Further details surrounding the investigation are limited.

Saturday night, a 2-year-old boy died after shooting himself with his father's unsecured gun. That boy's father has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

LOCK UP YOUR GUNS! It’s not only responsible, but it’s also the law to keep them from being accessed by children. In just five days, two 2-year-olds and a 7-year-old have been shot because a gun was left unsecured. Do your part to protect children. #lockyourguns pic.twitter.com/z2UYk5IqxX — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 16, 2020

CMPD is now reminding gun owners to keep their guns locked up and secure in order to protect children from harm.

"In just five days, two 2-year-olds and a 7-year-old have been shot because a gun was left unsecured," the tweet from CMPD said. "Do your part to protect children."