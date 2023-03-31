'it’s not just one home' | Protecting Charlotte children from neglect, abuse

"Our courts are filled with cases where children have been abused and neglected," Certified Mecklenburg County Juvenile Court Judge Aretha Blake said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Mecklenburg Child Abuse Prevention Team held an awareness campaign on Friday highlighting prevention strategies everyone can use to protect children from neglect and abuse.

Officials and community leaders walked down to the courthouse with pinwheels with the goal to spark conversation about abuse. They hope by planting pinwheels, they can manifest a brighter vision for the community which protects all children.

Blake said she's noticed neglected children impact the community overall, not just the homes they are in.

"It’s something the community needs to address," Blake said. "it’s not just one home. It’s what happens to the future of our community."

Mecklenburg County has a 24-hour hotline for people to report cases of abuse or neglect. The number is 980-31-HELPS (43577).

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

