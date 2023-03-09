CMPD identifies victim in Christmas homicide

Detectives have identified the man who died after being found with serious injuries in University City on Christmas morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was killed on Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte has been identified by police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the victim who was found along Beard Road shortly after 8 a.m. on Christmas as 30-year-old Henry Omar Benitez-Martinez. Officers were responding to a call to assist Medic when they found him at the scene.

CMPD said Benitez-Martinez was taken to a Charlotte hospital where he later died. Investigators haven't released any details about the investigation, including how Benitez-Martinez died. CMPD did not say why it took so long to identify Benitez-Martinez.

No suspect information has been released and CMPD hasn't made any arrests in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.