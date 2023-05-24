Judge raises bond for suspect charged with shooting CATS driver

Omarri Tobias is facing numerous charges in connection with the shooting of a CATS bus driver during an argument near the Charlotte Premium Outlets on May 18.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man charged with shooting a Charlotte bus driver during an argument in southwest Charlotte last week had his bond raised by a judge during a court appearance Thursday.

Omarri Tobias was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon and communicating threats in connection with the shooting of Charlotte Area Transit System driver David Fullard on May 18. CATS said the incident started as an argument between Tobias and Fullard when things escalated further.

Fullard's attorney said the driver pulled out a gun to defend himself after Tobias threatened him with a gun. CATS said Tobias and Fullard shot each other before Tobias ran from the bus.

"There was an interaction with a passenger who apparently or allegedly was armed and Mr. Fullard felt compelled to protect himself," attorney Ken Harris said.

It's unclear if Fullard will face any charges but it is a violation of CATS policy for employees to have a weapon at work. City Councilman Ed Driggs said Charlotte's working to increase security on buses due to previous incidents that led to drivers calling out over safety concerns.

A judge raised Tobias' bond to $250,000 at the request of the district attorney's office. It was previously $100,000. The judge also ruled that Tobias will be on electronic monitoring from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily if he posts his bond. He was also banned from all CATS transportation in Mecklenburg County, including buses and trains.

Tobias is scheduled to appear again in court on June 6 for a bond hearing.

