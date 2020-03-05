CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte City Councilmember says packages were stolen off her porch this weekend.

It was all caught on a Ring camera.

Councilwoman Victoria Watlington posted about the incident on Facebook. She says the suspect in question stole two packages — and her city council packet.

The man is clearly seen taking the packages, since the porch light was on. He's seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red hat and jeans. Watlington said he was in a white pickup truck, possibly a 2003 two-door Dodge Ram or 2012 Toyota Tundra.

He frequents the Westover Hills community, she said.

If you know anything about this case, contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

