CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte City Councilmember says packages were stolen off her porch this weekend.
It was all caught on a Ring camera.
Councilwoman Victoria Watlington posted about the incident on Facebook. She says the suspect in question stole two packages — and her city council packet.
The man is clearly seen taking the packages, since the porch light was on. He's seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red hat and jeans. Watlington said he was in a white pickup truck, possibly a 2003 two-door Dodge Ram or 2012 Toyota Tundra.
He frequents the Westover Hills community, she said.
If you know anything about this case, contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:
Queen City Q feeds the frontlines during pandemic
Parade held in Indian Trail to bring joy, raise money for children in need
North Korean media: Kim Jong Un makes public appearance amid poor health rumors