In first meeting of new term, Charlotte city council revisits anti-violence plans

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings is expected to provide an update on SAFE Charlotte, an anti-violence program in the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council is having its first meeting of the new term Monday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings is expected to address city leaders during the action review portion of the meeting, which happens before the full business meeting begins.

Jennings is expected to be joined by Federico Rios, the assistant director of Charlotte's Office of Equity, Mobility and Immigration Integration. The pair will give an update on the SAFE Charlotte initiatives.

In 2020, the city council unanimously voted to approve six recommendations identified in the SAFE Charlotte report.

Those recommendations included helping nonprofits address violence in the community, expanding the community policing crisis response team, and enhancing recruitment efforts.

During Monday's meeting, the city manager is also expected to accept a one million dollar grant to expand a program intended to provide alternatives to violence. The problem's goal is to visit communities to help prevent future violent acts.

Charlotte city leadership previously said law enforcement reforms and violence interruption programs are only part of the solution to creating a safer Charlotte.

Over the past few years, the city said it has adopted several strategies to improve police and community relations, reduce violent crime, and create opportunities for social mobility.

The city said its all-in approach also focuses on helping people thrive because of improved opportunities for affordable housing, jobs, and safe, reliable transportation.