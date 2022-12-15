Man charged with shooting gun at Comedy Zone before Craig Robinson show due in court

Omar McCombs is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting at Charlotte's Comedy Zone before Craig Robinson's scheduled show in July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Omar McCombs, the man charged with firing a gun at the Comedy Zone before comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to take the stage in July, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

McCombs was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun, among other charges. He has been in jail under a $90,000 bond since his arrest in July.

Robinson said he was safe in the club's green room when the incident happened. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said no one was hurt during the incident, which led to security evacuating the building as a precaution.

"I've never seen anything like that before," Marvin Lindsey said. "I've never been in a situation like that with an active shooter, but that was kind of crazy."

