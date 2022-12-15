Man charged with shooting gun at Comedy Zone before Craig Robinson show due in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Omar McCombs, the man charged with firing a gun at the Comedy Zone before comedian Craig Robinson was scheduled to take the stage in July, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
McCombs was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun, among other charges. He has been in jail under a $90,000 bond since his arrest in July.
Robinson said he was safe in the club's green room when the incident happened. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said no one was hurt during the incident, which led to security evacuating the building as a precaution.
"I've never seen anything like that before," Marvin Lindsey said. "I've never been in a situation like that with an active shooter, but that was kind of crazy."
WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshot of the suspect in this case because of the public interest in the incident and serious nature of the charges.