CMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured after south Charlotte shooting

It happened in the area of Branchview Drive, which is not far from the intersection of East Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and a second person has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Charlotte on Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

It happened on Branchview Drive, which is not far from the intersection of East Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road in south Charlotte. CMPD responded to the area at 8:15 p.m. and found two people that had been shot.

Medic said the injured person had serious injuries, though CMPD said the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

At this time, no information has been made public regarding a potential suspect.

Any person with information cam contact CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.



