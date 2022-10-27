$40,000 reward offered in 2021 Charlotte homicide case

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the killing of a man in south Charlotte last October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021.

Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers found Alvarado while responding to a reported shooting call. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

On Thursday, Charlotte Crime Stoppers released a photo of the suspects in the case. They were both seen wearing black clothing and face coverings. One suspect was wearing yellow gloves, while the other had red gloves.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $40,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Witnesses may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600. People with information may also call 704-336-2772 to speak directly with homicide detectives.