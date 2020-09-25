New CMPD video shows 2019 deadly shooting of suspect

Delano Williams died after being shot by a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer responding to 911 calls about a threatening man with a gun.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department released video Thursday of a deadly 2019 shooting where officers shot a suspect believed to have been threatening others with a gun.

The videos were among those released Thursday involving three different incidents: another 2019 shooting and a traffic stop where officers can be seen smashing the windows of a car. Only in that latter incident were any officers disciplined.

In videos recorded during the early morning hours of August 2, officers can be seen for the first time Thursday trying to locate their suspect, 55-year-old Delano Williams.

In one of the first video clips, a woman from inside the home comes running towards the safety of an officer.

“He already shot me in the leg!," the unidentified woman tells the officer. "Help. He probably already shot my sister. He’s in the back room - in the living room.”

Additional videos show officers searching for the suspect.

Eventually an officer, identified publicly by CMPD later that day as Officer John Juhasz, locates Williams in the home on Ernest Russell Court.

“The officer who fired the weapon was able, from his vantage point, to observe the suspect raising up a weapon as if to fire,” CMPD Captain Jackie Husley explained Thursday.

Husley said officers had already been given preliminary information about Williams.

“They had 911 calls coming in of an armed subject in the house," she said.

Recordings of those 911 calls were released days later in August.

Officers had also been to the home earlier in the evening to locate Williams for an initial domestic dispute. When officers first arrived around 8 p.m., Williams had left the home and could not be located.

A gun "believed to be in the suspect’s possession at the time of the shooting was recovered at the scene," a CMPD statement said of the incident in the hours following the shooting.

The investigation revealed three teenagers were inside the home when the incident first occurred. All three had managed to safely leave the home before officers arrived.

After being shot, Williams was transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, where he was later pronounced dead.

An internal investigation found Juhasz's use of his weapon justified.

Officer Juhasz was hired on February 20, 2017 and was assigned to the University City Division at the time of the shooting.