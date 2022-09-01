Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead

Morris Massalay, 68, was involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Aug. 9. He is now charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver.

On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash that left Patrick Ramia, 81, dead on Aug. 9. Massalay is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Police say the crash happened on Tuesday, Aug. 9 around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive near the intersection of Camp Greene Street.

A preliminary investigation stated that a 2020 Honda Monkey motorcycle, driven by Ramia, merged into the lane of a 2011 Ford Super Duty pickup truck operated by Massalay, a CDOT employee, causing the vehicles to collide. Ramia was then struck by the Ford after falling off of the motorcycle.

Massalay was placed on administrative leave after the crash as CMPD continues to investigate this incident. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte officials to see if this will change now that he has been charged.

This crash remains under investigation by CMPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts