Head of Charlotte drug trafficking organization and six others sentenced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The head of a Charlotte drug trafficking organization (DTO) was sentenced to 17 years on prison on Thursday, according to Dena J. King, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
The organization is responsible for selling multiple kilograms of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in the Charlotte area.
After his release, 45-year-old Laricco Eugene Sherrill, Sr. will also be subject to five years of supervised release.
From January 202 through Aug. 17, 2021, Sherrill Sr. was the leader of a DTO that was selling large amounts of narcotics in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas.
The organization used various "trap houses" in the Charlotte area as their bases of operation to sell these drugs.
Officials were able to conduct search warrants to seize fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaine base, and marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, several firearms and ammunition and over $63,650 in drug proceeds from the trap houses.
Sherrill, Sr. pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine on April 11, 2023.
Besides Sherrill, six other members of the same drug trafficking organization were also sentenced as follows:
- Jakieran Harris, 27, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 108 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
- Laricco Eugene Sherrill, Jr., 24, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.
- Marquez Maxwell, 28, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
- Quentin Nathaniel Stowe, 29, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
- Brian Clinton, 25, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
- Sadarian Armstrong, 42, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.