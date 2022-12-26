Charlotte family warns against drunk driving on anniversary of mother, grandmother's death

Marie Crook and Jennifer Hunt were killed by a drunk driver near the Matthews Festival shopping center on December 26, 2012.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — 10 years after a Charlotte mother and grandmother were killed by a drunk driver in Matthews, their family is urging others to be safe this holiday season.

The crash happened on December 26, 2012, at the intersection of Matthews Township Parkway and Independence Boulevard. Marie Crook, 62, and Jennifer Hunt, 37, were killed and Hunt's daughters were injured.

On the 10th anniversary of the wreck, family members visited the crash site for the first time and had a candlelight vigil nearby.

"I’m gonna spend the rest of my life missing her," Aleigha Hunt said about her mother.



Aleigha is now 15 years old and said her family has tried its best to rebuild from the suffering and loss that they experienced.

Cori Favor, sister, and daughter to the victims said they loved life. “They loved to sing and just to be happy, and my mom worked here at Lowe's for years,” Favor said at the vigil.

They hope their pain can serve as a reminder of the consequences of drunk driving. "It is not worth having fun for just a little while and risk-taking someone from this world,” Favor said.

Drunk driving is more prevalent during the holiday season according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency reported that nationally there were 209 drunk driving deaths between Christmas and New Year’s in 2020.

Also, Mothers Against Drunk Driving said that 429 people have died in North Carolina so far in 2022 due to drunk driving.

"It’s not an accident, it’s a decision that you make and you're deciding that it's okay if you take someone's life when you get behind the wheel when you’ve been drinking,” Favor said.