Charlotte Fire captain arrested, placed on administrative leave over domestic violence allegations

He had been with the Charlotte Fire Department since 2003.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A longtime member of the Charlotte Fire Department has been arrested and charged following an alleged domestic violence incident, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday.

The man has been with the department since February 2003 and has been serving as a captain. WCNC Charlotte is not identifying him in order to protect the identity of the victims.

On Jan. 19, CMPD officers were dispatched to a Charlotte home for a reported domestic assault. After officers spoke to all involved and pursued the investigation, officers determined the man assaulted two of his family members. The fire captain is being charged with two counts of assault.

After his arrest, CMPD's Operations Command advised the Office of the Chief, the Charlotte Fire Department, and the City Manager. The man has been placed on administrative leave as the Charlotte Fire Department starts an internal investigation.

In response, Charlotte Fire Department Chief Reginald Johnson released a statement:

“Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards on and off duty and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. I am disappointed by the charges against our firefighter. This does not represent or reflect our values as a Department.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

