Charlotte Fire Department investigating the second 'intentionally set' house fire in two days

The house fire happened shortly before midnight on Saturday in east Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a house fire that investigators have determined was intentionally set.

The is the second intentionally set structure fire that CFD is investigating over the weekend in Charlotte. The other fire happened on Park Drive near Independence Park.

Shortly before midnight Saturday night, Charlotte Fire responded to a house fire on the 6300 block of Linda Lake Court in east Charlotte. Thirty firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 11 minutes. The fire cost an estimated $21,000 worth of damage to the home.

There were no reported injuries in either of these two intentionally set fires. Both remain under investigation.

Charlotte Fire Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. People can submit anonymous tips and possibly claim a cash reward.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte Fire about these two incidents. We will continue to update these stories and new information is released.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 6300 block Linda Lake Ct. Charlotte Fire investigators deemed the fire was intentionally set. Estimated damage $21K. If you have information about this crime, submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You could get a cash reward pic.twitter.com/L8kPcaOt3Y — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 3, 2023

