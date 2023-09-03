Charlotte Fire Department investigating the second 'intentionally set' house fire in two days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a house fire that investigators have determined was intentionally set.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
The is the second intentionally set structure fire that CFD is investigating over the weekend in Charlotte. The other fire happened on Park Drive near Independence Park.
Shortly before midnight Saturday night, Charlotte Fire responded to a house fire on the 6300 block of Linda Lake Court in east Charlotte. Thirty firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 11 minutes. The fire cost an estimated $21,000 worth of damage to the home.
There were no reported injuries in either of these two intentionally set fires. Both remain under investigation.
Charlotte Fire Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. People can submit anonymous tips and possibly claim a cash reward.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte Fire about these two incidents. We will continue to update these stories and new information is released.
WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.