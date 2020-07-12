x
Bullets strike fire truck, second vehicle in southwest Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound
Credit: WCNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries after being hit by a bullet in southwest Charlotte Monday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say someone opened fire on Clanton Road near Barringer Drive just before 9:30 a.m. The shooting happened near the Exxon gas station. 

A Charlotte Fire Department fire truck and another vehicle were struck by bullets. 

Police say one person in an SUV was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.  That person was taken by Medic to Atrium Hospital. No one with Charlotte Fire was injured. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating but have not released any information about a suspect or motive. 

