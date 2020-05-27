Charlotte firefighter arrested on larceny charges

According to officials, Ireland has been reassigned during the investigation of the alleged crimes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Fire Department firefighter has been arrested for misdemeanor larceny, Charlotte Fire reports.

According to CFD, their department was notified by CMPD that 7 misdemeanor larceny warrants were issued for Firefighter Timothy Ireland on May 26th, 2020. He was arrested on May 26, 2020, at around 4:00 PM.

According to officials, Ireland has been reassigned during the investigation of the alleged crimes. CFD reports Ireland has been employed with Charlotte Fire Department since February 18th, 2008.

This case is being investigated by CMPD and is currently considered a personnel matter by CFD and is under investigation.

Statement from Chief Reginald Johnson:

“I am disappointed by the charges against our Firefighter. This does not represent or reflect our values as a Department. I have the highest expectations of our members on how they conduct themselves on-duty as well as off-duty.”