MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RELATED: 1-year-old dies after being left in hot car, police say

"Lifesaving measures were taken and the child was transported to Atrium Pineville via Medic, however unfortunately pronounced deceased at the hospital," police previously said.

After a thorough investigation, Pineville Police obtained a criminal warrant on the foster mother, 42-year-old Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Officials say she will be turning herself in to police.

ALSO ON WCNC: