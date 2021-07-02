CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

Anyone with information on the case should contact CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.

The investigation is happening in the 6630 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard. One person has died, but CMPD has not yet released the cause of death.

Details on the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not released any additional details, but Medic responded to the scene for reports of a gunshot wound. Medic said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Anyone with information on the case should contact CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective.

