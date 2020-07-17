Man shot, killed in southwest Charlotte; 6th homicide in the past week

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the city's 61st homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte late Thursday night, detectives said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, this shooting is the sixth homicide to happen in the Queen City in the past week and 61st of 2020.

Officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the 7500 block of Ramblewood Drive a few minutes before midnight. The caller told police they saw a man with a gun before hearing shots. When CMPD arrived, they found 23-year-old Andrew Dion McCullough after he'd been shot multiple times. McCullough was rushed to a hospital by Medic where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began looking for any potential witnesses to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made and CMPD has not released any suspect information.