CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte after a fatal stabbing, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened near the 8800 block of Mont Carmel Lane Saturday night. Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man with an apparent stab wound. He was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

His identity has not been released at this time.

CMPD believes based on preliminary information that it was a domestic incident, and that the victim and suspect knew one another.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Three people have life-threatening injuries after shootings in east Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic files $94 million civil rights lawsuit from prison

'You can stay home even when it's your anniversary' | NC Governor, wife celebrate anniversary while social distancing from others