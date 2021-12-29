CMPD investigating north Charlotte homicide

A caller told police they had shot someone, and then that the victim had left the scene in a vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. One person has died.

Police responded to Hamilton Circle near Beatties Ford Road shortly before noon on Wednesday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. The caller told police they had shot someone, and then that the victim had left the scene in a vehicle.

Shortly after receiving this call, officers found a vehicle crashed with a driver who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has since been identified as 40-year-old Antone Sloan, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

After Sloan died, the CMPD Homicide Unit took over the investigation. Detectives are not currently looking for any outstanding suspects, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective or leave information with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

