Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

CMPD said the person was found dead while responding to a welfare check call on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help with homicide investigation.

According to a news release from CMPD, officers responded to the 3900 block of Manchester Drive for a welfare check call. That's where officers reportedly found a man dead.

CMPD said the death is being ruled as a homicide. It was previously classified as a death investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.