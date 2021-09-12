x
Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

CMPD said the person was found dead while responding to a welfare check call on Sunday.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help with homicide investigation. 

According to a news release from CMPD, officers responded to the 3900 block of Manchester Drive for a welfare check call. That's where officers reportedly found a man dead. 

CMPD said the death is being ruled as a homicide. It was previously classified as a death investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. People can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

