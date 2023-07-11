17-year-old charged in deadly shooting

The suspect turned themselves in at CMPD headquarters this week, detectives said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager in northwest Charlotte in May, police announced Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting on Larwill Lane near Harland Street on May 18. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Raynard Milton Mahoney suffering from a gunshot wound. Mahoney was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers found a person of interest in the case on May 19 and took them into custody on weapons charges. At the time, CMPD said they weren't looking for any other suspects.

Detectives said the 17-year-old turned themselves in at CMPD headquarters in Uptown. After an interview with police, the suspect was charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and minor in possession of a firearm. CMPD has not identified the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. All calls are anonymous.