One dead, one seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

The reported shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Coliseum Drive off of Independence Parkway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead, and another is hospitalized with life threatening injuries, after a reported shooting Thursday afternoon in east Charlotte, according to information released by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and Medic.

Shortly before 4 p.m., CMPD officers responded to the reported shooting in the 1100 block of Coliseum Drive, which is located across Independence Parkway (U.S. 74) from Bojangles' Coliseum. Upon arrival, officers discovered two people had been shot, according to officials.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other person was transported to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries, officials told WCNC Charlotte.

The identity of those involved have not been released pending the notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS