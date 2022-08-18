Charlotte police investigating early morning homicide

According to police, the fatal shooting happened off of South Tryon Street right before 2 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead following a shooting in Steele Creek early Thursday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened off of South Tryon Street right before 2 a.m.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

MORE ON WCNC

Homicide Investigation in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/MnEyKSTBpl — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 18, 2022

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Pack is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts