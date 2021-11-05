CMPD: Suspect in October homicide arrested in High Point

Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The suspect in an October homicide in Charlotte has been arrested in High Point, North Carolina, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD investigating homicide just north of Uptown

Eileen Rosado, 40, was killed in October on Spring Street, near Greenhaven Apartments and the intersection of Statesville Avenue and Oaklawn Avenue.

CMPD named 37-year-old Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett as a suspect on Nov. 24, and told the public he was considered armed and dangerous.

On Dec. 1, CMPD detectives and High Point Police officers located Catlett in High Point and arrested him.

Catlett was interviewed by a detective, then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with information on the case is asked to speak to a homicide unit detective at 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.