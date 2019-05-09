CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Sugar Creek Road and North Tryon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

One person has been pronounced deceased. The identity of that individual has not been released, as their family has not been notified.

It's unclear if anyone else has been injured. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

NBC Charlotte is on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

