One person killed in shooting in Charlotte's University City area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting Wednesday night near Charlotte's University City area, according to Medic. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating it as a homicide.

It happened in the 300 block of McCullough drive, a little over a mile away from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. At this time, their name and age have not been released.

CMPD has not released any information about a potential suspect at this time. Details surrounding the investigation are very limited.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers to submit a tip anonymously.