Pair accused of killing Charlotte man in July 2022, CMPD reports

Allen Scott Leach and Nevaeh De'Jah Deas are now facing a slew of charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two people officers say are responsible for killing a man in July 2022.

Allen Scott Leach, 20, and Nevaeh De'Jah Deas, 19, were taken into custody on Wednesday, May 30, 2023.

Leach and Deas are accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Lamar Kyle Weathers on July 16, 2022. CMPD reported at the time officers responded to a service call just after midnight along North Tryon Street, near Owen Boulevard. Weathers, who had a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Both Leach and Deas are charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Leach is also charged with promoting prostitution, while Deas is charged with misdemeanor prostitution.

Both appeared before a judge Wednesday morning. Leach will remain in jail without bond.



While arrests have been made, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call 704-432-TIPS to discuss the case with a homicide detective at CMPD. Crime Stoppers tips can be anonymously shared online or by calling 704-334-1600.

