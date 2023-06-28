The newly released video shows passengers activate the emergency stop and flee the CATS train during a June 15 argument and stabbing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System Wednesday released surveillance video of a fight and stabbing on the CATS LYNX Blue Line earlier this month.

In the video, a passenger can be seen fleeing the light rail train after a man produces a knife during an argument. Passengers deployed the emergency stop so they could exit the train between stations in Charlotte's South End neighborhood.

The surveillance video shows at least two other passengers who try to restrain the man holding the knife until Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrive.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in what authorities called a stabbing incident on June 15.

The fight is the latest incident that has some CATS riders on edge. On May 4th, CATS reported a fight on board the Gold Line led to a passenger getting stabbed. Then on May 18th, an argument between a passenger and a CATS bus driver led to a shootout while other riders were on board.