Charlotte man accused of operating $7 million Ponzi scheme to fund 'lavish' lifestyle

The SEC seeks to freeze Charlebois' assets ahead of his day in court.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a North Carolina business consultant with violating anti-fraud provisions by operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme, according to a news release.

The federal government alleges at least 75 North Carolina residents were defrauded by Wynn Charlebois, from Charlotte.

The money gained was used to pay his family's debts, mortgage payments, vacations and private school for his children, the SEC alleges in the complaint.

Charlebois' "lavish lifestyle [was] almost entirely dependent on obtaining new investor funds," the complaint read.

