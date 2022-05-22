Charlotte man accused of operating $7 million Ponzi scheme to fund 'lavish' lifestyle

The SEC seeks to freeze Charlebois' assets ahead of his day in court.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a North Carolina business consultant with violating anti-fraud provisions by operating a $7 million Ponzi scheme, according to a news release.

The federal government alleges at least 75 North Carolina residents were defrauded by Wynn Charlebois, from Charlotte.

Charlebois' "lavish lifestyle [was] almost entirely dependent on obtaining new investor funds," the complaint read.