Charlotte native charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta 'Cop City' riot

James Marsicano is facing domestic terrorism charges after officials said a group of "violent agitators" threw Molotov cocktails, bricks and rocks at officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte native is among 23 people facing domestic terrorism charges in connection with the violent "Cop City" riots in Atlanta, officials said.

Atlanta police said James Marsicano was part of a group that threw bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers at the city's future public safety training facility. The incident started as a protest gathering and music festival before turning chaotic.

In total, 23 people from 15 states were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. Only two of the suspects were from Georgia. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said officers towed 35 vehicles and estimated the suspects caused $150,000 in property damage.

Records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office show Marsicano has been arrested several times in Charlotte, including once for assaulting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer.

The incident occurred at the future Atlanta police and fire training center, which opposing activists call "Cop City." The Atlanta Police Department referred to Sunday night's incident as "violent agitators" taking advantage of a peaceful gathering to assault officers. APD said officers "exercised restraint" and used non-lethal methods to arrest the protesters.

